BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 3,901.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 47,164 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000.

BDEC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 1,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,070. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $31.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

