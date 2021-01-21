BCS Wealth Management Sells 998 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BCS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,711. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $38.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

