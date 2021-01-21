BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 68,928 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $68.25. 3,966,342 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01.

