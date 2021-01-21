BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.24. 33,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.