BCS Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,958. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.