BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 8,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,637. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

