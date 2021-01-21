Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $79.52 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.