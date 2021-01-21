BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BASF SE (BAS.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.53 ($79.45).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.36 ($79.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.16. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.52.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

