Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 61,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

