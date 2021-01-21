Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 864 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.