Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 895,300 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,047 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 339,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65.

