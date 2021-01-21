Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

