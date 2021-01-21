Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

