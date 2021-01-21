Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $314.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.08 and its 200-day moving average is $243.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $317.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

