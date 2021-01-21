Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after buying an additional 167,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 139,795 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,337,000.

Get iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.