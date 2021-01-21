Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.34. The stock had a trading volume of 709,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,130. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.26 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 7.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 103.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,338 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.