Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 1.4% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $129,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 92,190 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 593,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,805,982. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

