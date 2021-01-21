Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. 301,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 219,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 137,783 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,009.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 76,856 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

