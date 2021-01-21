Barclays Increases CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $25.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

