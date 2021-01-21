Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.53.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 62.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

