Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

