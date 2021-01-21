Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Bank First has raised its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BFC opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. Bank First has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $532.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74. 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

