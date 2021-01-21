Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Bank First has raised its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BFC opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. Bank First has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $532.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.38.
In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74. 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
Bank First Company Profile
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.