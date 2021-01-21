Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €2.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.68 ($3.16).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

