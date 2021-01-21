Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.59

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 361839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $620.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $3,843,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

