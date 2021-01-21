Banco de Sabadell’s (BNDSF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Sabadell currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

