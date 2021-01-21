Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 298,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.