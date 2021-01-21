Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.40

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 411480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

TRWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Bally's alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 67,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 50,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:TRWH)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.