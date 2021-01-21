Ballast Inc. Sells 4,040 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 311,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 28,981 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,265,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

