Ballast Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,799. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.22. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $361.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

