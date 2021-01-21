Ballast Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballast Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 0.4% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.18. 73,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,550. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.