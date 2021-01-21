Ballast Inc. Has $507,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.10. The stock had a trading volume of 99,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,722. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

