Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.30 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

