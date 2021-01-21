Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) rose 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 518,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 455,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $90,644. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

