Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 335 to GBX 270. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) traded as low as GBX 198.50 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 198.95 ($2.60), with a volume of 2452409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.30 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 25,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.25. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95.

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

