Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 149,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,804. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

