Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.27. 35,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.92. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.