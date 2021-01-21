Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,921,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 170,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

