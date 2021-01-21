AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One AXPR token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $2,135.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00062292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00527616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00041181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.87 or 0.03853807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016558 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AXPR Token Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 tokens. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

