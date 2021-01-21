Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Axos Financial worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Axos Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.