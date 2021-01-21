Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 74.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

