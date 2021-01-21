AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

