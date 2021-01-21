Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.15.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AVY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 411,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
