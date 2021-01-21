Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 411,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

