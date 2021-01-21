Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,110 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
