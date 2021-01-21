Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,110 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.