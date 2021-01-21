Atwater Malick LLC Lowers Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Atwater Malick LLC trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

FULT opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

