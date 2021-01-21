Atwater Malick LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.