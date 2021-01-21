Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 665.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $305.05 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

