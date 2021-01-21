Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $258.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.03. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $259.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

