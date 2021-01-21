Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

