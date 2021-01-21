Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,854.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in American Electric Power by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417,673 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

