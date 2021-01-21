Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

